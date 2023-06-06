Govt congratulates former elected reps on conferment of PSM award

KUALA LUMPUR: The government today congratulated former elected representatives who were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) award which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’ from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Facebook post said he had conveyed the congratulatory message on behalf of the government at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The elected representatives were former Kelantan Menteri Besar the late Tan Sri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, veteran politician Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman.

The posthumous award for Nik Abdul Aziz was received by his widow Puan Sri Tuan Sabariah Tuan Ishak.

“The contribution and deeds of these political figures in bringing the voices and rights of the people in Parliament were nothing insignificant and had indeed given a great impact on the national legislature. Congratulations!” he said.

A total of 839 individuals received the federal award, medal and honours in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s birthday yesterday. -Bernama