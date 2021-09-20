Govt considering lifting inter-state travel ban

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will soon be allowing inter-state travel in an effort to boost the country’s domestic tourism industry, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri told the Dewan Rakyat today.

She said discussions on lifting the current interstate travel ban are expected to be held in a couple of days.

“This will involve not only islands but also mainland areas such as Genting Highlands, Cameron Highlands, Fraser’s Hill and other destinations that can attract people because tourism is all about mobility. When they move, our economy can also improve,“ she said.

Nancy was responding to a question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Ind-Muar) who hoped that the tourism travel bubble in destinations other than Langkawi could be expanded.

Nancy stressed that the ministry was committed to ensuring that inter-state travel will be allowed for tourism purposes.

Nancy also added that other islands that could be allowed to reopen were Redang, Pangkor, Perhentian and Tioman.

“However, a report on the situation in Langkawi following its reopening will be submitted for the government to decide whether to expand the travel bubble to other travel destinations in the country,” she added.