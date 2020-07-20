Govt considering mandatory face masks: Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: The wearing of face masks in public spaces may be made mandatory soon, as the government aims to keep the number of Covid-19 cases under control.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the finer details are currently being ironed out, before an official announcement on the matter is made.

“The government is considering making it compulsory to wear a face mask in public areas. The details will be announced one the relevant rules and SOPs are finalised,” he said in a special address that was telecast live today.

Muhyiddin said while the country has been showing progress since the start of the recovery movement control order, the number of cases have returned to the double digits in the last couple of days, and this should not be taken lightly.

He reminded the public not to put their guard down simply because cases have declined over the past few months, noting how many have stopped putting on face masks when leaving their homes.

“Please wear (face masks). Social distancing must also continue to be adhered. And please avoid crowded places,” he said.

Muhyiddin said under RMCO, every individual plays an important role as a front liner to ensure the number of Covid-19 cases do not spike.

He said parents must remind their children on a daily basis to put on a face mask every time they leave their houses, practise safe distancing and constantly wash their hands.

“At the work place, employers must also remind their staff to abide by all SOPs. Please monitor your workers, and put up reminders and notices to inform employees of these SOPs.

“In schools, principals, teachers, prefects, and class monitors have to place a more proactive role to remind the students on the SOPs. The same goes to village chiefs, imams and community heads, please check on frequently visited areas and ensure rule are followed,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he was confident that if every single individual played their part in breaking the Covid-19 chain, Malaysia would be able to overcome the RMCO period successfully.

He said all quarters must remain focused and not put their guard down, to ensure that all the hard work by the government and discipline shown by the public was not for nothing.

“I would like to remind all of you that the pandemic is not over yet. So lets remain steadfast in combatting this Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.