KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking at the possibility of banning the sale of electronic cigarettes and vapes, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix).

He said his ministry will be conducting a detailed study on the need to enforce the ban of such products in view of deaths due to their consumption as reported in the United States recently.

“An expert working committee, chaired by the Deputy Health Minister (Dr Lee Boon Chye), has been set up to review the kind of control that the ministry will take (on e-cigarettes and vapes),” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

It has been reported that in the United States, more than 20 individuals have died of vaping-related illnesses.

Dzulkefly was responding to questions by Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) on whether or not the government intended to ban the sale of e-cigarettes, especially to school children, considering the health risks posed.

Dzulkefly also cited a study, conducted two years ago, which showed the social impact e-cigarettes and vapes had on the younger generation.

“The findings show that about 9.1%, or about 300,000 students, comprising 250,000 boys and 50,000 girls, in the country indulging in vape,” he said.

Asked whether the government planned to impose tax on the sale of e-cigarettes and vape-related products, Dzulkefly said the bigger question was whether or not the sale of such products should be allowed in the first place.

“Just like the sale of cigarettes, it is true that imposing a tax on them will help improve the country’s coffers. But the question is can we allow their sale in the first place?” he asked.

The previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration had rejected calls to ban vaping and e-cigarettes, but there seemed to be renewed calls to prohibit these items in recent months.