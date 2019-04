KUALA LUMPUR: The government may initiate a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into the findings by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) that concluded police’s Special Branch was involved in the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the proposal to hold an RCI into Suhakam’s final report would be subject to approval by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin said Suhakam should submit their final report on the disappearance of the duo to the Agong, Prime Minister and Attorney-General (AG).

“We hope Suhakam will submit its final report formally to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Prime minister and AG.

“We will study the report and if the report requires for a fresh investigation, maybe we can reinvestigate the case,“ Muhyiddin told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

He said if the prosecutors find any grounds to reopen investigations into the case, the Home Ministry would facilitate it.

Muhyiddin said his ministry has yet to receive the final report of Koh’s disappearance.

“I have only heard the statement from the Suhakam’s chairman so far,“ he added.

Yesterday, Suhakam announced its conclusion that the police’s Special Branch to be behind the “enforced disappearance” of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat in 2017 and 2016 respectively, after a near two-year public inquiry into their abduction.

A panel of three commissioners heard the statements of 40 witnesses over a period of 45 days, reviewed 214 exhibits, and received oral and written submissions from the families and the police.

Following Suhakam’s release of its 196-page report on the abductions yesterday, Bagan Datuk MP and former Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed he gave no instructions to the Special Branch to commit the acts.

Incumbent Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun deferred commenting on Suhakam’s conclusion saying he needs to read their report first while his predecessor Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar reportedly said he stands by his testimony to Suhakam during its inquiry, and that he has nothing further to say.