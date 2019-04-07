Govt considers setting up drug-related mental health rehab centres

PASIR MAS: The government will consider the need to set up special rehabilitation centres for people suffering mental illness arising from synthetic drugs abuse like methamphetamine and syabu.

Director-general of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said many drug addicts were suffering mental illness due to drug abuse.

He added that at present, the Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC) in Tampoi, Johor was probably the first centre for such cases as it was close to the Permai Hospital which had the expertise in psychiatry.

“Looking at current trends, we have to consider the need for centres like the one in Johor because more people will suffer mental diseases caused by synthetic drug abuse.

“At present, we do not have special rehabilitation centres for synthetic drug addicts. What we do know is that the effects of synthetic drug addiction are different from heroin and other traditional drugs,” he said.

Zulkifli was speaking to reporters after a dialogue session with community leaders in Tendong. Also present were Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Hassanuddin Hassan, Tendong state assemblyman Rozi Mohammad and Kelantan AADK director Rohayu Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Hasanuddin said mosque liaison officers have been appointed in the state.

“Each officer will work closely with the imam to facilitate mosque activities, especially involving the local community. — Bernama