Govt continues prudent financial practices, fiscal discipline

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to exercise prudent financial management together with high fiscal discipline to ensure that the nation’s financial position remains strong and under control, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), when the Parliament is in session later, the government will table the Supplementary Supply Bill for all the economic stimulus packages that have been announced,” he said while announcing the RM10 billion Prihatin SME Package (Supplementary).

“I guarantee that the government will always be transparent in its spending and all the measures which have been taken are based on the provisions of the law and the Federal Constitution,” the prime minister said.

With the latest economic stimulus package, the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package is now worth a total of RM260 billion.

The government’s fiscal deficit is now expected to be at four percent in 2020 as compared with 3.2% targeted earlier. - Bernama