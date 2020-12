BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Higher Education Ministry will continue to address online learning challenges faced by most students in institutions of higher learning (IPT)

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mansor Othman said currently there were two major challenges being faced by students via the implementation of the online teaching and learning (PdP) method, namely internet access and equipment or devices used for learning methods according to the medium.

“It (the problem of Internet access) is a big issue. Students also face certain constraints in using electronic devices such as computers in carrying out assignments when studying at home. So, to overcome this problem, the Higher Education Ministry is constantly working with other agencies such as the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to resolve the issue,” he told reporters after the Community Contribution @Permatang Pauh programme here, today.

Mansor said to reduce the problem of poor internet access, various measures have been taken by the ministry to help students including creating local internet centres nationwide to enable students who are not on campus and who do not have internet access at home to use the internet centre services.

“Besides that, a one-off assistance was also given to students affected by Covid-19 while for students who need practical training, we allow them to return to campus,” he said.

Earlier, Mansor handed over donations in the form of food items and cash for the development of the rukun tetangga area in the Permatang Pauh as well as nine sets of laptops to students in the B40 category families in the region. -Bernama