Govt converts prison academies into detention centres for MCO flouters

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 13 prison academies will be converted into detention centres to accommodate those who violate the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the Home Ministry would gazette these academies for the purpose, which he said was to ensure no overcrowding in existing prisons.

He said the decision was made following his announcement earlier that flouters would no longer be given RM1,000 compounds, but would be dragged straight to court and face possible prison term.

“The same standard operating procedure (SOP) by the Prisons Department will be used in these gazetted premises, where offenders will be treated similar to those in prisons,” he told a press conference, here, today.