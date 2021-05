PUTRAJAYA: A nationwide total lockdown under the Movement Control Order (MCO) was not implemented after taking into account the interests of the people, especially the poor and B40 groups, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the country suffered losses amounting to RM2.4 billion a day during the MCO 1.0 on March 18 last year while it also affected petty traders who relied on daily income.

“If we close again, they will have no daily income. During MCO 1.0, we heard the plights of families having to eat rice with just salt water to survive. This really happened among the poor and the B40 groups,” he said at a joint media conference with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

He said that although a full MCO was not implemented, the Enhanced MCO (EMCO) approach was still carried out on a targeted basis at identified localities, with all business activities not allowed to operate except those involving daily necessities.

Asked about the proposal to digitalise interstate travel applications for more transparency, Ismail Sabri said the matter would be discussed with police for a more effective standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance.

On the additional restrictions to the social sector, he said the MCO 3.0 did not allow almost all social activities, including official government events, with approval given to individual activities only.

According to him, social activities such as recreation are still allowed, but must be in line with the economic sector, thus restricted until 8pm.

Ismail Sabri also urged the public to be practise self-discipline to avoid being infected with Covid-19.

He said the SOP would be relaxed if there was a drop in the number of cases but if there is no self-discipline and cases go up again, then the SOP would be tightened.

“What is more important is to ensure efforts (to break the chain of infection) is jointly carried out and not just left to the government and the Ministry of Health only... it is everyone’s responsibility as citizens,” he said. — Bernama