Govt digitising public service delivery for efficient, faster service: Chief secretary

Putrajaya: The government is actively digitising the public service delivery system, through the collaboration of various government agencies for more efficient and faster service, says Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar (pix).

He said among online services already in place were the Malaysian government portal (wwww.gov.my) which facilitates the people to deal with government agencies digitally and smoothly, regardless of where they are.

“Among the government services provided digitally are business assistance requests, education, careers, tourism and culture, housing, finance and taxes, immigration and visas, welfare, families and communities and health,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail said the government also implemented cashless payment services, for payment transactions at the counter or online, as well as through programmes and use of payment applications such as MyBayar, MyPay and JomPay.

“With the digitisation of services, the government will be able to improve the efficiency of public services, in line with the government’s efforts to rationalise the size of the civil service, he said.

At the same time, he said the efforts to improve the delivery of government services is constantly improved by launching initiatives such as Institutional Reform, Public Sector Reform, the renewal of the Public Complaints Bureau functions by creating ‘Ombudsman Malaysia’ and implementing the Police Reform, by establishing the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) — Bernama