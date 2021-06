KUALA LUMPUR: The government is drafting a National Recovery Plan (exit plan) in preparation for the country to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic at a reasonable level, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

The Prime Minister said the plan based on data, science and all the preparations that had been done, including in terms of Covid-19 management, the economy, vaccination programme and so on, would be presented to the National Security Council (MKN) within the next week.

“Some of the key ministers involved have already sat down with me to present the draft. Basically good, but not yet refined.

“It is time for us to set an exit strategy or National Recovery Plan for us to get out of this problem, but this is a big challenge depending on the cooperation and support of all parties,“ he said.

Muhyiddin told this to reporters after visiting the Mobile Vaccination Centre (PPV) at the Sri Johor People’s Housing Project (PPR), Bandar Tun Razak here, today. He was accompanied by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Muhyiddin said the plan was also, among others, to inform the people about the current developments and the phases involving the management of Covid-19 in the country.

“We will evaluate it. The plan will have phase one, phase two... based on the data, for example, if we see there are signs of decline in Covid-19 cases, it cannot be a time to celebrate because the phase has not been completed. If possible, we want cases to go down further.

“This means, we have to help the Ministry of Health (MOH) manage healthcare to ensure that our healthcare system does not collapse ... hospitals, bed facilities, ventilators, hospital staff must be enough. We are implementing all of these,“ he said.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said the government is considering setting a deadline for registration for Covid-19 vaccination.

He said currently, the registration process is done openly and ongoing with no deadline set.

-Bernama

