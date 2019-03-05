Govt drafting legislative amendments on threats to national unity, security: Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of drafting amendments to legislations to enable them deal with threats on national unity and security more effectively.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the process included laws needed to curb the dissemination of fake and racist information more swiftly and effectively.

“Unity among the races and public order in the country should be given top priority.

“Any actions or activities which can affect harmony among the various races such as insulting any religions or races which could threaten national security should be contained and have stern actions taken against the offenders immediately,“ he said in a Facebook posting today.

Gobind was commenting on a report on the firm and swift actions by police in arresting three individuals suspected of insulting Islam including Prophet Mohammad and his wife, Saidatina Aisyah.

The Puchong MP also said the existing provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other legislations were still in force and in use even though the government was in the process of amending them.

He also call on the MCMC to take firm action against complaints which could threaten national harmony as enshrined under existing laws without any further delay.

He said if investigations showed a case against any parties, investigations papers would submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

According to him, MCMC should take form actions to assist enforcement agencies including police to combat the abuse on social media.

In this regard, Gobind Singh said the MCMC report showed 47 investigation papers had been opened in 2018 and 2019 on abuse of social media and five of them had been sentenced.

“A total of 2,358 technical assistance and information identifier have aided investigations by enforcement agencies while 3,047 fake social media accounts used to spread messages of extremism, hatred and slanders and 1,163 accounts had their contents erased with the cooperation of international social media platforms,“ he added. — Bernama