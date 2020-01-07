Govt encourages restaurant owners to have designated smoking corners

PUTRAJAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is encouraging restaurants and eateries in the country to provide designated covered smoking areas outside their premises for the convenience of smokers.

Its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said those interested could contact their respective local councils, which would facilitate the construction of the smoking area, based on the given guidelines.

This is despite the Health Ministry’s best efforts to reduce the number of smokers in the country, including by implementing the smoking ban at all eateries, which came into force beginning January 2019.

“We want to satisfy the smokers needs’ too, to show that the government is concerned about their plight as they are also paying taxes. We want to provide this facility so they will be more willing to accept the no-smoking policy.

“If the restaurant owners are concerned about decline in customers, then yes, they are encouraged to invest in a specified smoking area just outside their premises,” she told a press conference, here today.

Zuraida however said the special smoking area, which can either be covered by a roof or canopy, should only be built three metres from the premises, in line with the Health Ministry’s regulation.

In addition, restaurant owners must also provide ashtrays, maintain the cleanliness of the area and put up a sign to say ‘Smoking Area’, while no food or drinks are allowed to be served there.

Her statement comes just two days after Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said eateries were not allowed to provide designated smoking areas within three metres of the premises, and that anything outside the business operations area would fall under the respective local authorities.

Zuraida said the ministry would also allocate RM1 million for local councils to provide covered smoking areas in specified common areas deemed suitable.

“We have just launched one model at Ampang Point where we provide two sheltered smoking booths with seating areas, together with ashtray pods. Other local councils can also apply from the ministry to have similar smoking areas in their respective constituencies,” she said.

Zuraida estimated that each smoking area would cost about RM5,000, adding the ministry would seek additional funding from the Finance Ministry if the demand for smoking areas in common public spots was high.

Meanwhile, the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP), in commending the government’s move to introduce the smoking ban at eateries, has urged the Health Ministry to continue with its unannounced raids and monitoring at food outlets.

It also proposed that the government consider introducing community service orders requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours, apart from the current compound of between RM250 and RM350.

“The Australian Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research study (BOCSAR) in 2013 shows that community service orders are ‘more effective than other kinds of punishment’,” it said in a statement.