Govt encouraging private sector to set up port reception facility

PORT KLANG: The government is encouraging the private sector to invest in setting up port reception facilities (PRF) at port areas in the country, as such facilities would help protect the environment while creating business opportunities.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said PRF operators can charge the ships that dump their waste fuel, adding that the waste can subsequently be reprocessed for other uses.

“So this is a business that provides great opportunities because many ships dock at our ports,“ he told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Port Klang PRF here today.

The Port Klang PRF at Westports will be developed by KA Petra Group via its subsidiary, Port Klang Port Reception Facility Sdn Bhd, at around RM60 million.

The facility is set to commence operations within 12 months from now and would process waste fuel from ships docking at Westports.

“This is a facility to process waste fuel from the ships at Westport, it is the first such facility in Malaysia within the premises of a port,” he said.

For example, the minister noted that Port Klang receives about 15,000 ships each year with an estimated waste fuel of 50,000 tonnes which is usually disposed of by lorries outside of the port.

“This can be a threat to the environment as there have been pollution cases involving such lorries, with the waste fuel dumped in oil palm estates and rivers,” the minister said.

Without this facility, the port industry will miss out on the opportunity as more ships will choose to berth in Singapore, which has such facilities, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, on the plan to make Pulau Carey the third mega port after Westport and Northport, Loke said many private investors have shown interest to develop the port, but the government needs to consider its financial position.

“We will make several important announcements this year with regard to the port development project in Pulau Carey,” Loke said. - Bernama