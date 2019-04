KUALA LUMPUR: The government expects to receive a more lucrative offer via open tender for the Malaysian Consulate building in Hong Kong against the RM1.68 billion that has been received.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said since the government decided to sell the asset via open tender, a number of offers had already come in, although the process had yet to begin.

He told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today that the government would sell the building to the highest bidder in contrast to the RM1.1 billion offer received under the Barisan Nasional administration through direct negotiations.

He said the official tender process for the sale would be conducted through real estate companies.

Lim also went on to show proof of a letter of offer for RM1.68 billion for the building from a Hong Kong legal firm in the face of a challenge by Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) to do so.

“Actually, I made a mistake earlier, when stating the offer price as RM1.6 billion, when it was actually RM1.68 billion.

“I regret that he (Wee) tried to insult me with unsubstantiated allegation. We will circulate this letter without identifying the company concerned. I also urge Wee, if he has any dignity, to resign for making the allegation,” he added. — Bernama