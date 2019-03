RAWANG: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Ministry plans to export a record RM350 million worth of frozen durian pulp and paste to China this year, weighing up to 223,716 metric tonnes, according to its Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

He said this historic figure could be achieved because of the increase in China’s approval of durian processing facilities, which now numbers 31 as compared to 19 previously.

He added that the ministry discussion with the General Administration of Customs of People’s Republic of China (GACC) in Beijing last February, has been successful.

“I will work with all parties to ensure that this record number can be achieved, especially for the export of durian to China in larger quantities. I hope our exporters can maintain the quality control so the approval is not withdrawn,“ he said after visiting a durian processing facility, JL Food Industries Sdn Bhd, here today.

Also present were the ministry’s director-general Datuk Jamal Harizan Yang Razali and JL Food Industries Sdn Bhd director Heng Siang Huang.

Salahuddin said GACC officials would also visit the country’s durian processing facility in May to audit the seeds of the fruit, before it can be exported to China.

He also stated that the ministry would discuss with the Culture, Arts and Tourism, Ministry to establish a durian tourism package to encourage more Chinese tourists to come to Malaysia.

“It can supplement the income for durian planters.”

The durian cultivation area in Malaysia was recorded at 72,464 hectares (ha) in 2018 with production of 251,910 tonnes worth of the popular fruit. 204 varieties of durian were registered under the authorities.

Among them were varieties such as Durian Raja Kunyit (D197), better known as Musang King, D24, Hajjah Hasmah or IOI (D168), Udang Merah (D175) and Duri Hitam (D200).

The durian planting area is expected to rise to 72,536 ha this year; the export of this product throughout 2019 is expected to reach at least RM350 million.

In 2017, the export of frozen pulp and paste was recorded at RM76.67 million, while in 2018, the total exports increased to RM202.27 million.