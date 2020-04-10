Govt extends MCO to April 28 (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The government has decided to extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) for another two weeks starting from April 15 to April 28.

This is an extension of the MCO which was set to end on Tuesday (April 14).

In an announcement broadcast live on all media platforms, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was made based on the advice of the Health Ministry and various medical professionals.

“This is to give space to our healthcare professionals to continue to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 cases, and it is in line with the advice of the World Health Organisation, that called for governments not to end the MCO early or it might create a spike in positive cases,“ he said in a live address today.

He also the Covid-19 positive cases is under control at 7%, which is below the 10% benchmark set by WHO, and the death rate due to Covid-19 is 1.6%, compared to the global death rate of 5.8%.

“As many as 1,830 patients have been discharged from the hospital. This means 43% have recovered from Covid-19. Today, 220 people have recovered from the virus, while there are 118 positive cases,“

“This shows there is a decrease. If the trend continues for another two weeks, we will be able to control the spread of Covid-19 cases,“ he said.

Muhyiddin said schools may not reopen so soon and schooling sessions have to be postponed until they are really sure that the situation returns to normal.

“In the mean time, our children have to learn at home. I have asked the Education Ministry to launch home based learning throughout the period of the MCO and for the next period to come until schools can be opened,“ he said.

He also said the government has agreed to allow certain selected economic sectors to operate in stages with health care guidelines and strict movement controls.

“A special Cabinet taskforce that will be chaired by the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry and the Senior Minister of Defence will be established to look through the list of selected economic sectors to operate in stages,“ he said.

He also stressed that this is not loosening the MCO, and that any violators of the order will have their approval taken away by the government.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also urged Malaysians to accept that they may not return to the old life and habits, and will have to adjust to a “new normal”.

“As long as the virus is around, social distancing must continue to be observed. We must always take care of our hygiene, avoid mass gatherings and stay away from crowded areas.

“The month of Ramadan is coming. We cannot go to the Ramadan bazaar, and cannot go to the mosque to attend terawih sessions. We may not even balik kampung as per usual,“ he said.

He added that Malaysians may have to frequently wash hands, use soap, hand sanitisers and wear face masks as examples of new norms to adapt to.

Muhyiddin also thanked the frontliners like the healthcare professionals for combatting with the Covid-19 infection, as well as the police, military, and many other enforcement agencies for their work in enforcing the MCO.