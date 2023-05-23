Govt fine-tuning implementation of MLFF

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is fine-tuning the proposed implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system for the convenience of highway users, said Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said in line with the government’s intention to implement the MLFF in 2025, the payment options for consumers will be diversified and not limited to one payment provider scheme as implemented currently.

“This will indirectly help users to overcome the issue of not having sufficient balance when going through the gantry at the toll plaza, and thus further facilitate the movement of highway users,“ he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) who wanted to know why the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system is still experiencing problems leading to congestion at toll plazas and also on the government’s plans to overcome the problem.

In acknowledging that there were some shortcomings, in the implementation of the RFID system, Abdul Rahman said that the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) had requested the highway concessionaires to make more frequent adjustments in the lane so that the efficiency could be improved.

The toll bar for the RFID lane could not be removed to overcome the problem of congestion because it involves legal issues and other related matters, he added.

He said the highway operators were also requested to enhance awareness among highway users on the need to ensure they have sufficient balance in their Touch and Go cards and eWallet balance before starting their journey to avoid interruptions when making toll payment transactions. -Bernama