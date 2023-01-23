Govt focused on carrying out responsibilities despite antics of certain parties: Anwar

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the Unity Government under his leadership will continue to focus on carrying out its responsibilities and trust despite the antics of certain parties in disputing the policies being implemented.

Anwar, who did not specify which party he meant, said the government had a lot of work that it needed to focus on to help the people instead of entertaining the antics of the parties involved.

“No need for us to entertain their antics. We don’t accept salary also they are angry, if I take (they) say it’s very high, this is the problem with politicians who do not know why we fight and lead.

“We show a good example to the leaders. Who doesn’t want convenience, I also want but we must think of our responsibility that it is the people who will suffer,” he said when speaking at a hi-tea session with the people at Lembah Makanan Bandar Perda, here, today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Penang Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman.

Anwar said government leaders need to set a good example and stop actions that can destroy the country.

“I do not deny that there are many cases but I’ve said since I became Prime Minister, I will not tolerate (them) and I express my appreciation to my deputy prime ministers and ministers as well as deputy ministers.

“I seem to work fast, I said reduce salary, we reduced it. I said to be thrifty, we are thrifty... politicians have their responsibilities, civil servants have their responsibilities, only then can the country rise again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also PKR president, said the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency that he used to represent is still considered a PKR stronghold although the party lost the seat in the 15th general election.

“I have not forgotten (Permatang Pauh) although everyone knows I moved to Port Dickson (and) Tambun but the basis of our strength remains Permatang Pauh. Although we are tested, Insya-Allah we will win it (the seat) back,” he said. - Bernama