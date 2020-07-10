Govt focusing on reviving the economy within a year: Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is focusing its efforts to revive the economy within a year, according to Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the government has to intensify its efforts in resuscitating the economy as Bank Negara Malaysia had forecasted the nation’s economic growth to be between -0.5% and 2% for 2020.

“Based on the current initiatives, including the economic stimulus packages, InsyaAllah (God willing) we can achieve positive growth next year,” he said to reporters after attending the Gombak District Development Action Committee meeting, here today.

Mohamed Azmin noted that in its recent report, the World Bank forecasted Malaysia to achieve an economic growth of between 6.3% and 7.5% next year.

“This means that the international community is confident that the current administration will be able to revive the nation’s economy. It also marks the confidence of international investors,” he said.

He added that efforts to revive the economy must be continued as new investments will create high-value jobs for Malaysians, which would improve the people’s wellbeing. - Bernama