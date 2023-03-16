Govt focusing on strengthening education, health sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is focusing its efforts on strengthening critical sectors like health and education this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“For this year we want to take very firm and bold measures, by spending far more to resolve basic infrastructure problems concerning dilapidated schools, toilets, school facilities, health and medical aspects.

“That is why we see major allocations for the Health Ministry and Education Ministry in Budget 2023. It is not that other ministries are not important; it is just that we need to focus on sectors which have pressing needs,” he said when launching the Phase Two Putrajaya MRT Line at the Serdang MRT depot near here today.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Budget 2023, which was tabled by Anwar on Feb 24, saw the Education Ministry getting the biggest allocation at RM55.2 billion, followed by the Health Ministry at RM36.3 billion.

The prime minister gave an assurance that the needs and interests of other ministries would not be overlooked.

“If the Transport Minister has other needs, we will study them. If there is an influx of tourists into the country in the next two months, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will be playing an important role, with immigration matters also involving the Home Ministry,” he added.

Anwar said his administration would continue to emphasise good governance to ensure there were no leakages or wastages in government expenditure.

“I’m emphasising this because it is necessary. In this aspect, it is not only politicians but civil servants, government companies and the management should also be monitored more closely.

“This matter has become critical at all levels. If we save, the benefit goes to the people,” he said. - Bernama