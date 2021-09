PETALING JAYA: The government needs to restructure the economy to deal with the reality on the ground if it aims to overcome the nation’s fiscal deficit, economists say.

Sunway University Business School professor of economics Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the government had to use funds to help ease the effects caused by the pandemic to people and businesses.

“The duration of the pandemic and its effect on the economy remain unknown as we do not know for how long global trade will be affected,” Yeah told theSun.

Economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the fiscal deficit was expected because of the pandemic

He said economies around the world have taken a hit due to Covid-19. “The pandemic caused the gross domestic product (GDP) to drop but the government was forced to increase its expenditure.

“The extra expenses were not budgeted for. At present, we are facing an abnormal situation which is akin to a depression. The most important thing now is to look after those in need while working out a recovery plan.”

The economists were responding to the Finance Ministry’s first-ever pre-Budget statement, which said that fiscal deficit would reach between 6.5% and 7% for this year, higher than the 5.4% initially estimated.

The deficit reached 6.7% during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The ministry said on Tuesday there was a need to raise the ceiling for debt to GDP ratio, given the country’s economic situation. As of June, the ratio stood at 56.8%, with the ceiling set at 60%.

Yeah said the emergence of new Covid variants has also added to risk aversion among consumers.

“Consumers are afraid to go out and spend as they are worried about being infected by the virus. This worry extends even to those who have been fully vaccinated, thus it will have an impact on economic growth.”

Yeah said risk aversion among consumers will continue to hit consumption.

“We have a long battle ahead and people must learn how to live with the virus because it is going to be the new normal. Social and economic activities need to be adjusted to deal with the ever-changing business environment.

“The government must be prudent in spending public funds and ensure that the money spent achieves the intended growth.”

He said the government needs to generate more revenue to overcome the fiscal deficit.

“Through growth, we will see the government’s position strengthen, leading to higher revenue,” Yeah said, adding that the government needs to make structural reforms to keep pace with the ever-changing economic situation.

Barjoyai said a 7% fiscal deficit is not that high because of the circumstances the country is facing.

“Economic growth rate is not going to be great but we will see positive growth as restrictions are eased.”

Barjoyai added that the government is facing a very delicate balancing act of protecting the public while opening up economic sectors to create growth.