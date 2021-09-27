Govt formulating comprehensive socio-economic action plan for Orang Asli — PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Quality education will be the key in accelerating the socio-economic development Orang Asli community, including increasing the opportunity for Orang Asli students to study until Form Five.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) in the Dewan Rakyat today, said it would be included in a comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the Orang Asli, which would also cover aspects from increasing their income and well-being to basic infrastructure.

More K9 comprehensive special model schools will be set up and some will be upgrade to K11, with teaching and learning to be improved, as well as increasing the quality of teachers and facilities at the schools, he added.

The prime minister also said the government would continue to assist low-income Chinese households, especially in Kampung Baru, by increasing access to the Kampung Baru Residents Special Loan Scheme for them to expand their business or start a business.

Basic infrastructure and social amenities would also continue to be improved for the well-being of residents in Kampung Baru Cina, he added.

For the low-income Indian community, he said, they would continue to be given priority through the Indian Community Action Plan.

“The government will support them by providing skills development programmes and targeted financial assistance as well as entrepreneurial opportunities,“ he said.

On youth development, the prime minister said, they are the future leaders of the Malaysian Family and hence, needed to be guided and given support to jointly shape the future of Malaysia.

“The Malaysian Youth Development Academy and several Youth and Sports Complexes will be upgraded, while the first regional youth center in Malaysia will be built to boost youth activities,“ he added. — Bernama