KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to implement a policy for working at night specifically for job sectors which do not receive much response from the local populace, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said it was a move to attract more locals to participate in the sectors concerned (3D sectors – dirty, dangerous and difficult) which are currently dominated by foreign nationals resulting in billions of ringgit leaving the country every year.

‘’The government wants such jobs to be simplified ... maybe will formulate a policy for night work or in a building ... so as not to be exposed to the sun because working in the day time is hot and uncomfortable. And, with the aid of machines.

‘’The jobs are very difficult but they, the dirty ones are given to foreigners to take over because we don’t want to do it. So, they will get a big pay which is sent to the country of origin, exceeding RM60 billion (to date). This is a loss (to us) and impoverishes us,’’ he said.

He said this in his speech at a dinner organised by the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Segambut division at Laman Zarlith, here, last night.

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister and Segambut Member of Parliament, Hannah Yeoh.

Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, said maybe for starters the policy might not be accepted by all quarters because it involved a change in working time which was out of the norm.

‘’Indeed, it is dark (working at night) but now the rich can play golf at night ... after this we can plant padi at night, we install spotlights, so can work comfortably (minus the hot sun), maybe difficult to accept, eventually we will get used to it,’’ he said.

He said with the move, the government could realise the concept of shared prosperity whereby more people would obtain jobs and received wages through their own effort as compared to getting money for their support as practised by the previous government.

‘’This is among the plans and policies of the PH government because we can ensure more people get jobs and commensurate rewards. Truly despicable to get paid without working...its more noble the other way round and ‘halal’ (in Islam). If free, the source could be bad.

‘’We will become weak if we receive money for free because we are depending on the government. On the other hand, we want to have job opportunities so that the people can finance their lives through their own effort,’’ he added. — Bernama