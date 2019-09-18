Govt has paid RM9b in interest for 1MDB debts

KOTA BARU: The government has paid at least RM9 billion in interest for 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) debts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

He said the government is committed to repaying 1MDB debts, including the principal amounting to RM36 billion, while at the same ensuring there will be enough money for development expenditures.

“We also will make sure that we will not default on (1MDB debts) repayments,” he told reporters after officiating the 29th National Public Sector Accountants Conference, here today.

On the Kelantan state government’s allegation that the oil royalty payment was “stuck” at the Ministry of Finance, Amiruddin said the government would make the payment when “it is time to do so”.

“What is due (for payment) and there is a decision by the Cabinet or Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) himself (on the matter), the ministry will comply and take the necessary action,” he added. - Bernama