Govt has set aside RM100m for post-flood recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has announced several initiatives to ease the burden of the people affected by floods that hit several states since last week, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (pix) said the aid, among others, includes a fund of RM100 million for post-flood recovery activities.

He said the government will provide compassionate payment of RM5,000 to the next-of-kin of flood victims who died in the floods and RM1,000 to each household affected by the floods.

Apart from that, he said the government would also provide loan repayment assistance for flood victims with housing or property loans, car loans, credit cards and personal loans that include deferment or reduction of instalment payments for up to six months.

“Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) offers interest-free personal loan financing of up to RM5,000 and a moratorium for the first six months on monthly instalments to flood victims nationwide.

“For MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) entrepreneurs, the government has provided special funding of RM30 million for flood relief loans under Tekun Nasional,” he said in response to Senator Seruandi Saad, who wanted to know about the government’s initiatives to assist victims affected by the devastating floods in several states.

He said Bank Negara Malaysia also announced a financing facility of RM20 million provided for the affected MSME through the 2022 disaster relief facility.

“The government agreed to provide a two-month rent exemption to SME Bank’s Entrepreneur Premises Complex tenants who are affected by the food,” he added.

-Bernama