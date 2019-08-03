Govt hopes local community support on ‘Love MY Palm Oil’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is hoping of extending the “Love MY Palm Oil” campaign to the local community throughout the country.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (pix), who is also Seputeh Member of Parliament, said community associations need to play their role to encourage more support from the public on the campaign and the country’s palm oil products.

“One of the community association in Seputeh, Taman Desa Residents Association is an active association which promote neighbourhoods, create awareness on the nutritional values and usefulness of palm oil and its derivative products.

“It is also educational in nature,” she told reporters after attending a media conference of pre-launch Merdeka Fun Run 2019 for Sayangi Sawitku, here today.

Kok said she had also written to the Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik last month to include the nutritional benefits of palm oil in the school syllabus.

The Merdeka Fun Run, to be held on Aug 24, will also include palm oil exhibition by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC). — Bernama