Govt hospitals and clinics to go cashless from Oct 1

PETALING JAYA: All Health Ministry (MOH) facilities, including clinics and hospitals, will only accept cashless payments via debit cards, credit cards and ewallets.

In a circular issued by the health ministry, its secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh said the new system will be made effective from October 1.

However, cash payments will still be allowed.

Harjeet said going cashless is meant to reduce risks of leakages involving public funds, facilitate the payment process, reduce exposure to Covid-19, and cut costs in the revenue collection process.