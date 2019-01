KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the midst of drawing up the National Affordable Housing Policy (DPMM) which will be a guideline to help the low-income group (B40) own homes.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said the DPMM was a sub-policy of the National Housing Policy (DPN) 2018-2025 action plan

She said among the aspects which will be focused on in the DPMM was that the price of houses, whether built by the government, state government or private sector, would be fixed at between RM90,000 and RM300,000, depending on the location and the average income of the local community.

“The DPMM will also stress on the size of the house which should be at least 900 square feet, as well as the amenities, while the developers must build houses within the specifications set for the B40 group,” she said at the launch of the DPN 2018-2025 here yesterday.

She said the DPMM had also set up the National Affordable Homes Council which is chaired by the Prime Minister and had met with the Mentri Besar, Chief Ministers and State Housing Excos.

Zuraida said the council was studying the construction of affordable homes on endowed land.

On the DPN 2018-2025 Zuraida said it stressed on five key areas, including housing quality, accessibility, upgrading the housing fund scheme, providing amenities and developing data management for reference for future housing construction.

She added that the policy also decided that Perbadanan PRIMA Malaysia, the Malaysian Civil Servants Housing Programme (PPAM) and Syarikat Perumahan Nasional Berhad (SPBN) would come under the ministry.

The event also saw an agreement signed between the ministry with Tisy Sdn Bhd and Kery Sdn Bhd to build the KPKT Youth Transit Homes comprising 8,800 units in Rawang, Selangor and 400 units of affordable homes in Batu. — Bernama