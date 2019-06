ALOR STAR: Various initiatives aimed at helping the poor will only succeed if the people continue to support the government, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“However, the success of such programmes depends on the people’s willingness to support the government’s sincere efforts. To succeed we must dare to make a change and act wisely,“ he said in his message in conjunction with Aidilfitri here tonight.

He said every responsibility should be done with sincerity and integrity in developing the state and country.

Mukhriz said the state government would always strive to strengthen the economic well-being of the people through the development of high-impact industrial zones that would offer job opportunities and good income to the people.

He also said that to maintain peace and harmony particularly in Kedah, unity and political stability should be maintained.

He said Malaysians, regardless of religious beliefs, welcomed Aidilfitri together with a sense of goodwill, adding that self-interest and political differences should be set aside for the good of the state, nation and society. — Bernama