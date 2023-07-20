Govt issues license to Starlink to provide internet services to rural areas

PETALING JAYA: The country has issued a license to satellite communications service provider Starlink, operated by SpaceX to provide internet services, focusing on rural areas.

In a Facebook post today (July 20), Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he has handed over the Network Facility and Service Provider License to Starlink’s representative recently.

“This allows Starlink to provide satellite internet services in Malaysia, especially in rural areas. Right now, 97 per cent of populated areas have internet access.

“For the remaining 3 per cent, there are geographic location issues such as remote areas or remote islands that are a challenge to network construction,” he added.

Therefore, Fahmi said that the government is ready to work with satellite internet service providers including Starlink to achieve 100 per cent internet access in populated areas.

“Insya-Allah Starlink will start their services at Higher Institutions of Learning and school areas first as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, “ he added.

A week ago, Anwar held a virtual meeting with Tesla’s founder Elon Musk to discuss expanding the latter’s investments in Malaysia.

Tesla will also be opening an office in the country while the government also approved the electric vehicle (EV) company’s application to import battery-run EVs in order to promote sustainability mobility.