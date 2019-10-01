Govt issues precautionary yellow fever alert after overseas outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is taking precautionary measures in the wake of an outbreak of yellow fever in northern Nigeria that has claimed 16 lives.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the health authorities will work with the Department of Immigration to determine at entry points, foreigners and Malaysians who have visited high-risk countries and if they have been vaccinated against the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists 29 countries in Africa and 13 in southern and central America, as high-risk yellow fever areas.

Foreigners and Malaysians travelling to Malaysia from these high-risk countries may be quarantined for up to six days upon entry into the country, to avert the risk of infecting others.

He said the Health Ministry has taken note of the outbreak of yellow fever on Aug 1 in Nigeria as contained in a situation report of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control obtained by the Disease Control Division of the ministry. — Bernama