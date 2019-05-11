Govt launches National Affordable Housing policy

SHAH ALAM: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today launched the National Affordable Housing policy (DRMM), that outlines the specifications, standards and prices of a property.

“The DRMM is a sub-policy under the National Housing Policy 2018-2025, which was passed last year,” she said

“The National Housing Policy focuses on five core areas: Improving accessibility and affordability, quality housing for all, cohesive neighbourhoods, good coordination between housing and transportation and institutional relations for the housing policy,“ she said at the launch here today.

She added that until April, a total 163,636 affordable houses have been identified either completed or in the process of being completed at various agencies.

She also noted under the ministry, a total 37,570 affordable homes will be completed within the year.

“From this figure, 7,357 units are the Public Housing Project (PPR), 6,894 for civil servants, 8,484 units under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), and 14,835 units are the 1Malaysia People’ Housing (PR1MA),“ she said.