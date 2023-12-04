Govt launches website to address claims by Sulu group

PUTRAJAYA: The government is taking action through a Special Secretariat on media and diplomatic relations to address claims made by the Sulu group, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said this was because the claimants had made various untrue statements, twisted the interpretation of history and tarnished the country’s image.

“The Legal Affairs Division (BHEU), the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) have taken action to launch Malaysia’s official website, www malaysia-sulucase.gov.my.

“This website provides correct and authentic facts, rebuts accusations by the claimants and will enable Malaysians and the international community to follow the progress of this case transparently and truthfully,“ she said when launching the website at Perdana Putra here today.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Azalina said the website would always be updated to include information, documents and more will be added from time to time in line with the development of the case.

“It can be accessed in five languages namely Malay, English, French, Spanish and Tagalog, which will be implemented in stages, to enable various parties and international media to follow and understand the case as truthfully presented by the government.

“I hope that the media and Malaysians in particular, will follow this case carefully according to Malaysia’s official website because the reporting and dissemination of untrue or inaccurate information will have a major and serious impact on the nation’s sovereignty and security,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said KKD played a role in the communication planning aspect in the development of the website by using the resources available in the ministry.

“We assist in assessment particularly in terms of communications plan, as well as support to main agencies (under our purview), namely Bernama and RTM and make sure we assist in the overall narrative for the strategy that the government has chosen (in this matter),“ he said.

On the other hand, Zambry said his ministry was responsible for planning and implementing measures to deal with the claims.

“This is the decision of the Cabinet for us to work together as a team, so our responsibility is to help Azalina to plan and execute, “ he said.

Azalina at the Dewan Rakyat session on Feb 21, said members of the Special Secretariat would include the Foreign Ministry, KKD, the National Security Council, the Research Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, Sabah Attorney -General and local legal experts adding that she would be chairing the Special Secretariat with the Solicitor-General II or his successor as the deputy chairman. - Bernama