Govt leaders doing their best to fulfill manifesto pledges: Khalid

SHAH ALAM: Government leaders including those in Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are working hard to fulfill Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto promises.

Admitting that more time is needed to fulfill the pledges made during the 14th general election, Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) gave the assurance that the government would adhere to the promises.

“... we will try as best as we can to fulfill the pledges,“ he said during the winding-up session of the Amanah National Convention 2019 at the Ideal Convention Centre, here today.

Khalid, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said it was difficult to fulfill the pledges in the manifesto due to the current economic uncertainties.

“We admit that we (the government) have weaknesses in terms of communications and disseminating information (of government policies) ... there are so many constraints,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Amanah strategic director Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Cabinet ministers were shouldering heavy tasks and responsibilities to implement government policies.

The Health Minister said despite facing criticism from the opposition, several policies implemented by the current government were well received by the people.

“These include the special healthcare scheme for the B40 group (PeKa B40), under the Health Ministry which focuses on improving the well-being of the people which had also been commended by Rembau MP (Khairy Jamaluddin).

“This also proves that we (the ministers) have successfully carried out our duties,“ he added. - Bernama