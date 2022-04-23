Govt looking at relaxing three main Covid SOP measures: PM

SEREMBAN: The government is discussing relaxing three key measures in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the prevention of Covid-19 which will be announced soon.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the three key measures involved the wearing of face masks, scanning of the MySejahtera application when entering premises and Covid-19 detection tests.

He said these were still being assessed and discussed at the Ministry of Health (MOH) level.

“We will announce later... good news, when we relax (the SOP), surely the people will be happy. Perhaps we will look at it in terms of (face) masks, so the MOH will look at the pros and cons regarding the matter.

“As for MySejahtera, whether or not to scan at any premises, while at airports, whether there is a need to undergo PCR or RTK Antigen tests upon return... The MOH is discussing these matters,” he said after visiting Rumah Kebajikan here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government would also take into consideration the people’s concerns if the SOP is loosened too much.

Yesterday, the media reported Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as saying that further relaxation of the SOP was expected to be announced in the coming weeks. - Bernama