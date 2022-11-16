Govt looks after interests of all Keluarga Malaysia: PM

BERA: The government looks after the interests of all members of Keluarga Malaysia including the Chinese and Indians, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said various initiatives, assistance and allocations were given to these groups in various aspects including education and economy.

Besides, allocations are also given specifically under Budget 2023 such as RM200 million to the micro, small and medium enterprise loan scheme for Chinese traders.

On the education aspect, Ismail Sabri said Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) also received an allocation of RM140 million since 2020, apart from large allocations being given to Chinese National Type Schools for school development and development of education.

“More can be done if Barisan Nasional (BN) continues to lead the government... during the (political) tsunami we lost in many places even though we won in Bera. Don’t try, don’t make the mistakes again, we have made mistakes before so don’t let it happen again.

“If bitten by a snake, don’t be bitten twice from the same hole and don’t be deceived twice by the opposition party,“ he said while speaking at the Sembang Santai Programme in Mengkarak here today.

Specifically for the Indians, Ismail Sabri said assistance was also given to improve the standard of living of the community including through the establishment of the Cabinet Committee on Socio-Economic Development of the Indian Community chaired by he himself.

Besides, a large allocation was also given to AIMST University, which is a private university owned by MIC, based in Sungai Petani, Kedah. - Bernama