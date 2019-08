PETALING JAYA: The government lost RM6 billion in tax revenue from the sale of illegal cigarettes and the e-cigarette market, according to Japan Tobacco International Bhd (JTI Malaysia).

An Illicit Cigarettes Study (ICS) by the tobacco manufacturing firm said Malaysia’s illegal e-cigarette market is estimated at RM2 billion, with the other RM4 billion in the illegal trade of traditional cigarettes.

JTI managing director Cormac O’Rourke also revealed that the e-cigarette market has doubled in the past one year.

More to Follow