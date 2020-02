GEORGE TOWN: The federal government will table legislation in Parliament soon to regulate the home-sharing rental concept of Airbnb and other similar platforms following widespread complaints about it, says Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof.

“We have a firm objective to regulate it,” Musa said after attending a town hall session with Penang travel trade stakeholders on plans to address the ill-effects of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on tourism.

“Among the recommendations is to only allow the concept to be activated in areas where there are limited registered hotels and to ensure that such services come under the direct purview of the local authorities,“ he said.

Musa said Tourism Malaysia understands the complaints lodged by hoteliers as the concept was now unregulated and many joint-management committees of high-rise condominiums were also unhappy about it.

Penang chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels chairman Khoo Boo Lim said hoteliers were already suffering before Covid-19 hit the industry and the presence of the Airbnb did not help matters.

Meanwhile, Musa said all recommendations from travel trade organisations on how to combat the impact of the virus would be taken into consideration when the Finance Ministry unveils an economic stimulus package later this month.

Among the measures mooted was to reduce the Sales and Services Tax (SST) of 6%, scrapping tourism tax, extending the loan repayment schedules and more training under the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

On marketing, Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat urged travel trade members here to explore new markets and to boost domestic tourism.

The next few weeks are crucial in how the virus can impact tourism, especially with the ongoing Experience Penang Year 2020 campaign, said Penang Global Tourism chief executive officer Ooi Chok Yan.

“We hope that we can reverse the downslide by the third quarter of this year,” Ooi said.

Musa suggested that the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 campaign be extended until middle of next year to offset the loss of revenue due to the sudden cancellations as the virus has without doubt scared away tourists.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Airbnb services in Malaysia issued a statement that it is inappropriate for MAH to exploit a global health emergency to further their commercial interests and agenda.

“The statement by MAH runs contrary to the official guidance of local authorities and the World Health Organisation.

“These are inflammatory and alarmist claims which could create senseless anxiety and damage the national tourism industry,” said the spokesperson.

“During this health emergency, the travel industry is responsible for adhering to health and safety protocols from the local and international authorities.

“We encourage all players to join the important work of keeping their communities safe and well-informed and help mitigate the effects of travel disruptions.”