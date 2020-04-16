Govt mulling stationing enforcement personnel at LRT, MRT stations

PUTRAJAYA: The government is mulling stationing police personnel at Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rail Transit (MRT) stations to ensure that social distancing measures are observed.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is aware of the congestion taking place at several stations.

“If there is such issue (no social distancing), I will discuss with PDRM (the Royal Malaysia Police) on how we can station policemen or personnel of other enforcement agencies there,” he said at the daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO), here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, advised LRT and MRT users to be more disciplined and responsible by observing good social distancing practices to protect their heatlh.

On the standard operating procedure (SOP) set for Malaysians and their families who returned from overseas after completing their 14 days’ quarantine at designated hotels, he said they would be allowed to return home after that period if all them were tested negative for Covid-19.

“Upon returning home, they need to follow the SOP set by the Health Ministry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the rent payment exemption for properties owned by private companies or individuals was beyond the government’s control.

“We have agreed to provide the exemption for houses which are owned by government agencies.

“However most of the properties are owned by individuals or private companies so it will be a bit difficult for the government to issue any directive on the matter and we are aware of this,” he added. - Bernama