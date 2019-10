KUALA LUMPUR: The government is mulling a proposal to impose a ban on products that bear the “strictly no palm oil” label.

This is in support of the local palm oil industry, according to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

He said his ministry is seeking the views of its legal advisory team on the matter.

“It does not have to be a new law. We are doing this because of the importance of the palm oil industry,” he told the press at the Parliament lobby here today.

“The industry is the main socio economic contributor and we can’t allow this to happen. The labels in the products screened so far do not reflect the truth and it gives a negative impact to the palm oil industry,” he added.

He also said the ministry’s enforcement personnel have advised vendors to avoid selling such products.

“We found that most of the products are imported. We have to reach out to the hypermarkets and vendors to remove products with such labels in light of the negative portrayal of the industry,” he said.

Recently, several prominent hypermarkets, in support of the government’s call to counter the anti-palm oil campaign, removed products with “palm oil-free” labels from their shelves nationwide.

The Love MY Palm Oil campaign, an initiative by the Primary Industries Ministry and undertaken by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, is to instil pride and a greater appreciation of the benefits of Malaysian palm oil.

The campaign focuses on the socio-economic, health, nutrition, food, environment and non-food aspects of palm oil.

This year-long campaign encompasses promotional activities at the national level through educational elements combining visual appeal, aesthetic value and social media platforms.

It also engages Malaysians from all walks of life through community-based events.