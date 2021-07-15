Govt mulls giving leeway to those fully vaccinated — PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The government is mulling the possibility of giving some leeway to individuals who have completed taking two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including allowing them to dine at restaurants, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said he had asked the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (​JKJAV) to look into relaxing the movement control for those who were fully vaccinated.

“I think most of the people have received their (vaccine) shots.

“So, I have asked the JKJAV to look into giving some leeway for those who have completed taking two doses of the vaccine either for travelling or dining at restaurants.

“This will show that while we are handling the Covid-19, the people’s lives can gradually return to normal,” he told the media after checking out the preparations of food baskets under the Bakul Prihatin Negara programme at Dewan Perdana Nur, Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, here today.

At present, the Prime Minister said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) is running smoothly.

“I hope within this month or next month, our vaccine supplies will keep coming and continue increasing,” he said.

Muhyiddin also called on all quarters to put their trust in the government to handle the pandemic.

“So, please be patient. Don’t say that the government is not giving much attention. Be confident that with the cooperation from the government, the private sector, the people and the NGO (non-governmental organisations), we can win this war,” he said.

Malaysia began implementing the PICK on Feb 24 and a total of 12,647,558 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, allowing 4,003,266 people or 12.3 per cent of the population to be fully vaccinated so far. — Bernama