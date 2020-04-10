Govt mulls increasing summons to RM1,000 for violating MCO

PETALING JAYA: The government will look into increasing the RM1,000 compound summons currently imposed on violators of the movement control order (MCO) as the sum may be too low to deter repeated offenders, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said he will consult the Health Ministry and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to look into increasing the amount of the compound summons and jail time to act as a deterrent.

“If we look at the example of our neighbours, like Singapore the fine for offenders of their circuit breaker is 10,000 SGD, while in Indonesia the offence for breaking their MCO is 300 million rupiah. That’s a substantial amount,“ he said at the National Security Council daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

He was replying to a question posed by a journalist on the fact that the remands of violators of MCO are still in the hundreds, with the most recent being 666 individuals being caught for going against the MCO.

He also said the most recent compliance rate for the MCO still stands at 97%, according to the latest statistics from the police.

Ismail also issued a stern warning against those that spread fake news regarding the MCO, with a recent viral clip that went around claiming that there was a big cohort of Malaysians coming back from Singapore in one go.

“Upon checking, the immigration office in Johor issued a clarification saying that the video was actually a fire prevention training video from 18 December, 2018,“ he said, adding that the police were alerted of the clip and will try to nab the perpetrators as soon as possible.