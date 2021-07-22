Govt mulls lifting travel restriction for fully vaccinated long-distance couples

KUALA LUMPUR: Long-distance couples and parents who have received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine shots may be allowed to travel inter-state to meet their families when a relaxation of restrictions is announced in due course.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the flexibility to allow long-distance families to meet was among matters being considered for those who have been fully vaccinated.

He said he felt concerned and has taken note of netizens’ laments over the inter-state travel restriction that has taken a toll on relationships of couples and parents who have been separated from their children.

“I have often brought up this issue in the National Security Council (MKN) meetings. InsyaAllah, the government is studying the proposal to allow couples and long-distance families to be reunited, more so if the parents have already received two doses of the vaccine.

“As a father, I am aware how important the family institution is and how it affects our lives in society. Even if it is a safety measure, parents should not be separated from their children for too long,“ he said in an update on his Facebook page here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the easing of restrictions for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 would soon be decided at the National Recovery Council meeting. — Bernama