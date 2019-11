KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering a national database on commercial vehicle drivers to ensure a good supply of drivers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said the database is needed to monitor current commercial vehicle drivers and to get rid of bad ones.

“A detailed study would be required for the database. We want to avoid any loopholes in its implementation,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during question time today.

Loke was responding to Kasturi Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) who asked if the Transport Ministry would set up a national database on commercial drivers to eradicate errant ones.

She asked about the issue following an accident involving a tour bus in Bayan Lepas last week which claimed a life.

In her supplementary question, Kasturi asked if there are any plans to remove old and unfit drivers from the roads.

Loke said stringent checks are being conducted before these drivers are allowed to operate commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez Rahim (BN-Baling) asked Loke on reports where lorry drivers in Tanjung Piai were unable to drive following a medical assessment which claimed that these drivers were diabetic patients.

To this, Loke said only doctors can assure if a person is fit to drive.

“I don’t think there will be an issue if the person is fit to work. The Road Transport Department would not have an issue in giving the green light if the driver is fit,” he responded.