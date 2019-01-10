Govt mulls opening university branch campuses in Indonesia

JAKARTA: The Malaysian Education Ministry is exploring opportunities for the setting up of branch campuses of Malaysian public universities in Indonesia, which has a population of about 260 million.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik, who began a two-day working visit here Thursday, said he was looking into what Malaysia could offer in terms of education in Indonesia in efforts to step up cooperation in the field between the two countries.

One of the areas that could be explored was the establishment of branch campuses of Malaysian public universities in Indonesia, he said after a visit to the Malaysian embassy here Thursday.

He also said that several universities in Indonesia had indicated their interest to open branch campuses in Malaysia.

Maszlee is scheduled to meet Indonesian Education and Culture Minister Dr Muhadjir Effendy on Friday.

He is also scheduled to visit Universitas Muhammadiyah Prof Dr Hamka and the Tzu Chi School as well as meet Malaysians studying in Indonesia. — Bernama