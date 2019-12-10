Govt mulls use of drones at country’s borders: Muhyiddin

JAKARTA: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government is studying the possibility of using drones along Sabah’s waters and border areas to address security issues.

He said the situation in the waters of Sabah, for example, with frequent occurrences of abductions and cross-border crimes, required a more efficient and well-prepared precautionary measure.

“In the waters of Sabah (for example), the border with the neighbouring countries (the Philippines and Indonesia) is too long, stretching over 1,000km.

“We can use drones in the border areas, this is what we are thinking about,” he said in a gathering with Malaysian diaspora at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta last night.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day working visit to Indonesia starting today, in an effort to further strengthen strategic cooperation with the republic on issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

Almost 500 Malaysians were present at the event. — Bernama