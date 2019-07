PETALING JAYA: The government needs to perform a distinct and noticeable role to build a better entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country but with possible assistance and support from the private sector.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said there is already widespread and substantial enthusiasm in creating economic future through entrepreneurship.

“I believe that in order to realise a sustainable model of entrepreneurship ecosystem, every organisation will need to play a role towards the development of the industry,“ he told reporters during the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute’s (Asli) ‘3-5 Afternoon Insights’ talk here, today.

Meanwhile, Asli chairman Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah, in his opening speech, stressed on the importance of creating a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia embracing technological innovation going forward.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are now identified as powerful drivers of prosperity of a nation. It is crucial that we do everything we can to create conditions that promote interactions and spark imaginations,“ he said.

Organised by ASLI with the theme, “Fostering the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: The Roles of Government”, the 3-5 Afternoon Insights is a signature talk series focusing on the social development agenda and its critical areas for strengthening and reform.

The series engage leading figures in various fields of social development, sharing their insights on the latest initiatives, trends, challenges and solutions in the global movement towards a better and more sustainable future for all.

The areas of discussions include poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, peace and justice.

The panel session saw a dynamic and fruitful discourse on the government’s current efforts to help rejuvenate the Malaysian economy through entrepreneurship. — Bernama