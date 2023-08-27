Govt-NGO cooperation still needed to explain Malaysia Madani, SMJ concepts

TAWAU: Continued cooperation between government authorities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is needed to explain the Malaysia MADANI and the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development concepts to the public, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

He cited the example of the United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA) that is active in various fields, especially in missionary, social and charity work, and has constantly helped the government to maintain harmony as well as improve the well-being of the people.

“This is one of the reasons why I am suggesting USIA form partnerships and collaborations with the Deputy State Secretary’s Office (Special Tasks) or TSKN to hold forums to explain the idea of ​​Malaysia MADANI and the SMJ policy... this kind cooperation and collaboration should continue.

“The cooperation should not be only between USIA and TSKN (Special Duties), but between ministries or other departments with any NGO for the good and interests of the community and people,“ he said at the close of the Malaysia MADANI Forum: Harmony in Diversity and implementation of the Warm2Care Tawau Zone as well as the signing ceremony of a memorandumn of understanding (MoU) beween USIA and Institut Kemahiran Islam Darul Ridzuan (IKDAR) here today.

He added that the concept of Malaysia MADANI and the SMJ development plan are aimed at creating prosperity and well-being for the all citizens, but there are still a few individuals who try to belittle or disparage the SMJ slogan borrowed from the Sabah coat of arms.

“To me, disparaging the Sabah Maju Jaya slogan, is the same as disparaging the efforts and struggles of past leaders and fighters. It is also necessary to remember that the concept of Malaysia MADANI and the direction of the SMJ are not mere rhetoric because both have been carefully drafted to achieve real progress for Malaysia and Sabah,“ Hajiji said.

“The SMJ development plan is a proven success in the economic development sector as trade in the state reached the highest record in history last year at RM118.1 billion compared to RM87.2 billion in 2021.

“The increase of a total of 35.4 per cent was due to positive economic growth in recent times,“ he added.

Meanwhile, USIA president Datuk Sapawi Ahmad said the MoU will enable IKDAR to implement the operation of USIA-AlBukhary Da’wah Training Centre in Kampung Marasinsim, Kota Marudu.

He said IKDAR is the first institution of higher learning in Malaysia that was established to empower the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for Maahad Tahfiz Al Quran graduates up to diploma and degree levels.

“The construction of the da’wah training centre in Kampung Marasinsim had been delayed since 2015 but given special attention by the new USIA management,“ he added. - Bernama